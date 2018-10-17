FIFA 19 Has Some Serious Problems

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 17, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Every new edition of FIFA brings with it a sometimes amusing and sometimes infuriating array of quirks and glitches.

But this year's release seems to have more than ever, with non-sensical animations and maverick goalkeepers headlining the frustrations of regular players.

FIFA 19 has some serious problems, and these are some of the worse.

Related

    Barcelona Deny Messi Extension Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona Deny Messi Extension Rumours

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Spanish Media Fire Up Neymar-to-Barca Talk Again

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spanish Media Fire Up Neymar-to-Barca Talk Again

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Henry: Wenger & Guardiola Inspirations for My Coaching Career

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Henry: Wenger & Guardiola Inspirations for My Coaching Career

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    The Game Is Moving Away from Barca, Bayern and Real

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Game Is Moving Away from Barca, Bayern and Real

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer