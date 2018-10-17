Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Shawn Michaels, Alexa Bliss and More

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The uncertainty surrounding WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia has shined a spotlight on one of the Superstars heavily featured on the show's ever-expanding card, creating doubt that Shawn Michaels will set foot back inside the squared circle.

The WWE rumor mill churned out a rumor this week, though, of a major WrestleMania match featuring a man so indelibly linked to The Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania 35 Plans for Shawn Michaels

According to WrestleTalk on Twitter, an inside source as confirmed current plans for WrestleMania include the long-awaited dream match pitting Shawn Michaels against AJ Styles.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Live followed up, suggesting Michaels' return to the squared circle may be dependent upon whether or not the Crown Jewel event actually happens.

The uncertainty surrounding the Crown Jewel show has handcuffed WWE creatively, both short-term and long. It is of their own doing, though, seeing as how they have not definitively confirmed nor denied the show would go on according to plan in Saudi Arabia.

If it does, and Michaels performs at a level that he is comfortable enough continuing on, a showdown with Styles only makes sense. They have even eluded to the match on more than one occasion.

Speaking to India Today, Styles said, "I've tried to get Shawn Michaels to come into the ring one more time." He continued, "He said no. I'm not doing it. But being in the ring with someone like Shawn Michaels or the Undetaker and being able to learn from those guys will be a blessing. I would love to be in the ring with Shawn Michaels. Similar size, similar styles and to be in the ring with someone like that and all the knowledge he has. It would be a classic."



Styles even famously tweeted a fan-made image, hinting at his desire to square off with the Heartbreak Kid.

Arguably the one big-money dream match WWE has that would appeal to both die-hard and casual fans alike, one can only hope the pieces can fall into place and fans can see the match between the two best wrestlers of the last 15 years clash on the grandest stage known to professional wrestling.

Alexa Bliss Update

PWInsider.com (h/t Cageside Seats) reports that Alexa Bliss is scheduled for this weekend's house shows and has been cleared to return to action.

Bliss had been sidelined with an arm injury.

She will team with Mickie James to face Lita and Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution on October 28.

The match, one of the highest profile on the card, could go a long way in deciding the overall quality of the show. While no one will ever confuse her with Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair from an in-ring perspective, Bliss does the character work extremely well and her matches typically benefit significantly because of it.

Luckily, she can work around such an injury so even if she is not completely healed, she can still contribute mightily to a bout featuring three of the best to ever lace a pair of boots.

Punishment Martinez Signs With WWE

Former Ring of Honor Television champion Punishment Martinez has signed with, and started for, WWE according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Martinez earned a reputation for himself during his days in Ring of Honor, developing into one of the brightest young stars on that company's roster. He now arrives in WWE with the look of a star and an in-ring skill set that may not be polished but features abilities and tools that WWE officials can use to their advantage.

Completely different than the other stars on the NXT roster, he should find success relatively quickly.

That is, as long as he can prove to the trainers at the Performance Center why ROH had the trust in him that it did.