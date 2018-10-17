The NBA Let These Players Know They Have to Cover Their Branded Tattoos

The NBA Let These Players Know They Have to Cover Their Branded TattoosOctober 17, 2018
JR Smith got a Supreme tattoo in August, but the NBA isn't feeling his new ink. Smith is not the first player to violate the league's branding rule. Watch the video above for more about this controversial rule.
