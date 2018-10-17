Malcom Reportedly Still Wanted by Inter Milan Amid Barcelona Exit Rumours

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly still interested in signing Barcelona forward Malcom amid speculation he may be set for a swift Camp Nou exit.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato), despite missing out on the Brazilian in the summer, Inter would be open to signing him in the upcoming transfer window and are said to have made the La Liga side aware they remain admirers of the player.

As noted by Calciomercato, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti is reportedly a big Malcom fan, although the Milan giants appeared to have missed out on the player to Serie A rivals Roma ahead of the campaign. However, Barcelona pipped the capital club to the signature of the former Bordeaux man at the last minute.

Despite getting a huge move, things haven't gone well for Malcom so far in Catalonia, having only played 25 competitive minutes for his new club. That's prompted speculation he may be on the move quickly.

The BarcaTimes Twitter account provided more details from the Mundo Deportivo story:

For the 21-year-old it must be a challenging time, having gone from the highs of securing a transfer to one of the biggest clubs in the world to being on the periphery of the team.

While he would've been well aware that competition would be fierce at Barca with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho jostling for positions in attack, to have played less than half an hour will be disappointing.

It's not as if Barcelona have been performing brilliantly in recent weeks, especially in La Liga where they are without a win in their last four matches.

Rafael Hernandez of the Grup14 Barca fan site thinks Malcom would've been a good option to call upon during the recent 1-1 draw against Valencia:

It's worth considering just how highly-rated the winger was prior to his move to Barcelona too, as he had established himself as one of the most exciting young players in French football during his time at Bordeaux.

Cutting in from the right flank Malcom can be dangerous. He has searing speed, excellent close control and a thunderous left foot that has been responsible for many eye-catching goals.

Scouted Football summed up what he has accomplished already in the nascent stages of his career:

Barcelona are expected to fight it out on multiple fronts this season and as the games begin to come thick and fast, chances should begin to materialise more frequently for Malcom. Given the quality of the players available to manager Ernesto Valverde, it's imperative he grasps any chances he gets.

Inter, meanwhile, would benefit from having another vibrant option out wide along with Ivan Perisic and Matteo Politano. Malcom surely won't be ready to give up on his Barca dream yet, though.