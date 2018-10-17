Report: Bayern Munich 'Refused' Jadon Sancho Transfer in 2017

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich reportedly refused the opportunity to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho in 2017 when the youngster was looking to leave Manchester City.

Bild's Christian Falk shared the outlet's report on Twitter:

According to Bild (h/t the Daily Mail's Anthony Hay), the Bavarian club's officials couldn't agree on whether a deal for the winger was worth it, so a transfer never materialised.

Sancho was frustrated with a lack of minutes at City and decided to join Bundesliga giants Dortmund in the summer of 2017. BVB were in the midst of a youth revolution, investing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

He's been a smash hit this year, standing out for his incredible passing ability:

His great form resulted in a spot in England's national team selection, and per Scouted Football, he became the youngest-ever player without experience in the country's top division to feature for the Three Lions:

Sancho is a special talent who is improving at a fast rate, and BVB signed him to a new and improved contract at the start of October, per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror.

John Cross and Adrian Kajumba of the Mirror have reported Die Schwarzgelben already value him at over £100 million, even though a transfer doesn't seem imminent.

Here is a look at why the youngster is making headlines:

If Bayern did miss out on the opportunity to sign him last year, their current injury issues will only add to their misery. The Bundesliga champions lost winger Kingsley Coman to a serious ankle injury early this season and were without Serge Gnabry to start the year.

They have once again been overly reliant on veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and the two are finally starting to show their age. At 34 and 35 years of age, respectively, they need plenty of rest throughout the season to still be at their best in the crucial contests at the end of the campaign.

Sancho's development may not have been as spectacular at the Allianz Arena as it has been in Dortmund, but Bayern could certainly use his pace on the counter and his keen eye for a pass.