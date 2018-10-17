Juventus, Mino Raiola Reportedly 'Working Alongside' on Matthijs de Ligt Deal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus and Mino Raiola are reportedly "working alongside" to secure a favourable price for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has been linked with a host of top clubs from around Europe.

Goal's Romeo Agresti reported on Barcelona's and Manchester City's interest in the Dutchman, noting Raiola's willingness to work with Juventus could be a major setback for both.

The Sun's Dave Fraser (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) previously reported Raiola's involvement could doom Manchester United's chances of landing the youngster.

Juventus were among the first clubs to reportedly pursue De Ligt, and the 19-year-old has admitted it is an "honour" to be linked with the Bianconeri, per Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey.

Per Premium Sport (h/t Juventus blogger Arjun Prandeep), he even took a tour of the Juventus facilities during the summer:

His status has risen significantly since then, however, and Barcelona are now seen as the favourites to land the talented defender.

Director of football Marc Overmars has ruled out a January move, but a transfer in the summer seems almost inevitable if he continues his current rate of progression. Per LaRoma24.it (h/t Calciomercato.com) Overmars acknowledged he could leave in the summer.

De Ligt is represented by Raiola, which will complicate matters. The agent works with some of the most high-profile clients in the business, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. He's never been afraid to speak his mind and took aim at United legend Paul Scholes during the summer:

Juventus and Raiola have built up a solid relationship over the years, but the Italian champions have mostly avoided him since Pogba left the club. They did bring in Blaise Matuidi, however, showing they're still willing to go after his clients.

The club has a wealth of options in defence but many of their top players are getting up there in age. Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are 34 and 37 years old, respectively, and the squad lacks young talent that can be groomed as replacements outside of 24-year-old Daniele Rugani.

According to Agresti, Rugani and Medhi Benatia are "potentially expendable," and the sales of those two could raise the funds needed to land De Ligt.