Federico Chiesa Discusses Transfer Speculation Amid Juventus, Chelsea Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa has said he's happy at his current club and believes his €60 million valuation is too high amid rumours linking him with Juventus and Chelsea, among others.

Per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Inter Milan and Napoli are also interested in the Italy international, but he maintains his full focus is on La Viola:

"I'm just thinking about proving my value all the time. Those numbers seem a bit exaggerated.

"My only priority is to show, Sunday after Sunday, who Federico Chiesa is. Now my focus is all on Cagliari.

"I'm happy here at Fiorentina now. Again, I'm only thinking of the next game.

"Who would I buy for €60 million? Give me some more, because for the absolute top players you need €200 million. I'd take [Kylian] Mbappe."

According to Neil Fissler at the Sunday Express, the Blues are considering a January move for the winger.

The 20-year-old is one of the rising stars of Italian football and has impressed for club and country during the 2018-19 campaign.

Former Napoli boss and current Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri hasn't hidden his admiration for the youngster, naming him one of the top Italian talents in a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

Links with Juventus have been most frequent, and La Stampa (h/t Calciomercato) reported in August the Bianconeri spent all summer trying to land Chiesa. They eventually secured an option on the Fiorentina man in the deal that sent Marko Pjaca to Florence.

The two clubs used to be bitter rivals but have built a solid relationship in the transfer market in the last few seasons. Federico Bernardeschi, the last top prospect to emerge from the Viola academy, made the switch to Turin in the summer of 2017.

Chiesa is the son of former Serie A striker Enrico Chiesa and has a younger brother who is also a part of the Fiorentina setup. The two shared a special moment earlier this season:

The strong connection between La Viola and the Chiesa family has given fans hope the winger will stick around for the foreseeable future. He continues to improve at a rapid rate, however, and seems ready for the move to a bigger club.

Chelsea in particular could use his services. While he's comfortable on either wing he has done most of his damage cutting inside from the right, making him a viable partner for Eden Hazard who likes to do the same from the left.

Pedro and Willian have done an admirable job on the right wing, but the Blues are still believed to be eyeing a long-term upgrade. Chiesa could be that player, and Sarri has already made it clear he sees him as a great talent.

Juventus have less of a need due to Bernardeschi, but the two struck up a fantastic partnership in the international break, switching wings and even playing in a central role. They could rekindle that in Turin.