Gareth Bale Trains Alone at Real Madrid in Bid to Recover for Levante Clash

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reportedly been training alone at the club in a bid to get fit for the team's clash with Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

The Welshman has been struggling with an injury since being withdrawn from the game with Atletico Madrid at half-time in September, before missing the match with CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

He also played no part in Wales' two fixtures during the international break, and Bale has been doing individual sessions with Madrid in a bid to be ready for a key game this weekend, according to Carlos Forjanes of AS.

"The player trained alone yesterday in Valdebebas after being released by the Welsh national team as they maintained the striker is suffering with a 'groin injury,'" said Forjanes. "The Cardiff born player trained apart from the rest of the squad but surprisingly the club's medical department have yet to issue a formal communique as is the case when one of the first-team players is injured."

The man himself posted the following message on his Twitter account saying he "can't wait" to get back on the field for Los Blancos:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.