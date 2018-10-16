WWE SmackDown 1000 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Evolution reunited Tuesday night, drawing a huge ovation, particularly for the return of Batista.

The Animal took to the squared circle alongside Triple H, Randy Orton and the iconic Ric Flair, basking in the adulation of the audience as he did. This, despite the fact that Evolution was never really part of the SmackDown brand.

Triple H put over everyone in the ring, discussed the significance of SmackDown's 1,000th episode. Flair delivered some crowd-pleasing WOOOOs and Orton discussed the evolution of the business.

Then Batista took the mic.

The Animal discussed the pride he has in helping build the brand. He reminded fans that he was born and raised from nothing in Washington, D.C. and returning to talk to them all was a dream of his. He wanted to return for the fans because no matter whether they cheered or booed (including Bluetista mention!), he appreciated every one of them. And finally, he put over the specialness of Evolution.

It was a mention of his undefeated record against Triple H that drew the ire of The Game, who wore a look of dismay on his face straight through their final embrace.

Grade

A

Analysis

Not only did this give fans the reunion of one of the greatest factions in WWE history, it planted the seeds for Batista's long-awaited return to the squared circle.

The look on Triple H's face when Batista reminded him of the fact that he has never defeated him was more-than enough to suggest that the issues between them are only beginning.

While some will argue that those two guys do not belong taking up television time at this point in their careers, they always did have strong chemistry, dating back to their Hell in a Cell match at Vengeance of 2005.

If allowed to lean on gimmicks and specialty match stipulations, the potential for one last great match is certainly there. Especially if Batista can bring the magic and charisma, as he did one more time Tuesday night.