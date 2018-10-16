Kevin Garnett Says Glen Taylor 'Doesn't Know S--t About Basketball'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about the Minnesota Timberwolves front office considering he was the face of the franchise from 1995 to 2007.

On Tuesday, Garnett made some of that knowledge public when he was asked to address the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga on Inside the NBA and owner Glen Taylor's role in the dispute.

"He's dealing with Glen, who doesn't know s--t about basketball," Garnett said on the broadcast. "... He know how to make money, but he don't know anything about basketball. I wouldn't say that he's the best basketball mind."

Unlike head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau, Taylor has made his desire to placate Butler's demand public.

"I think [Butler has] made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team," Taylor told the Star Tribune's Sid Hartman.

For now, though, Butler is still with the Timberwolves and is expected to be in the lineup when they open their season Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

But if Taylor has his way, it appears Butler won't be with the club much longer.