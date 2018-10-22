5 NBA Players Who Will Regret Their 2018 Free-Agency Decisions

1 of 5

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler has bet on himself (and won) before.

He scoffed at the Chicago Bulls' four-year, $44 million offer way back in 2014 and then won Most Improved Player that season, which led to a $92 million extension. It's hard to get past the thought that Butler's past success as a gambler has something to do with the nonsense we're seeing in Minnesota these days.

Butler didn't accept the Wolves' four-year, $110 million extension this past offseason, and just about everyone agreed it was the right call. That was all Minnesota could offer, but by waiting until the summer of 2019, Butler could have set himself up for a four-year offer from another team worth up to $141 million. Re-signing with the Wolves next summer could have yielded a five-year, $188 million payoff.

The math made sense, health permitting.

Now, though, the rest of the league has seen a less appealing side of Butler. He's lambasting teammates in practice, cursing at general manager Scott Layden, timing outbursts to coincide with national interviews. He's sabotaging his team and trying to warp the narrative into his favor at the same time.

He's not the only party at fault, but this is a bad look for Butler.

Player empowerment is a good thing. Guys should do what they can to collect checks and play in situations they like because an NBA career is short, and teams have demonstrated over and over that loyalty is mostly a myth. At the same time, you have to wonder if Butler's current shenanigans are cutting into his earning power.

Is another team really going to fork over nearly $141 million for a guy who griped about teammates and "led" by demeaning key pieces of his supporting cast? Tough love is one thing, but Butler's approach feels more self-serving than anything else. Veteran stars don't have to fawn over their younger teammates, but it's hard to see how Butler's in-your-face approach registers as anything but destructive.

This guy is a top-15 talent, but is he a leader? Can he be the best player on a team that wins big? And should anyone be willing to pay someone who's created his own heap of baggage upward of $35 million a year?

Butler also turns 30 next summer, and he's missed an average of 15 games over the last five seasons.

It only takes one team with enough belief in its culture to fork over a max offer for Butler, but the pool of willing spenders has to be shallower after the events of this offseason. There's a good chance that four-year, $110 million extension was the best offer Butler will see.