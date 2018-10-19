College Football Week 8 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

2 of 8

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Illinois (+25) at Wisconsin

These two programs have been polar opposites for the past decade. Since the start of the 2009 season, Wisconsin is 98-30 with three Big Ten titles while Illinois is 42-75 with just three bowl appearances. The Badgers have won at least eight games in each of the last nine years. The Fighting Illini have never done better than seven.

And yet, when these teams square off, it's moderately competitive more often than not.

Wisconsin has won this game in each of the last seven years, but five of those matchups were decided by 17 points or fewer. Wisconsin went undefeated during the regular season last year while Illinois finished the season on a 10-game losing streak, but the Badgers only beat the Illini by a 24-10 margin. And save for last week's ugly home loss to Purdue, Illinois (3-3) has played much better this year than last.

Maybe No. 23 Wisconsin (4-2) comes out and plays with its hair on fire after last week's embarrassing display at Michigan, but Illinois should be able to keep this within three scores.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-25.5)

In case you haven't been paying much mind to the Sun Belt, here's a courtesy notification that Appalachian State is destroying everyone.

The Mountaineers have not allowed an opponent to score more than 10 points in a game since taking Penn State to overtime in the season opener. They have won four straight by a margin of at least 26 points, and their average margin of victory during that stretch is 43.0. Yes, some of that competition has been awful, but App State just blew out Arkansas State on the road, which is either the third- or fourth-best team in the Sun Belt.

Appalachian State lost leading running back Jalin Moore to a season-ending ankle injury, but he was one of five players on the roster averaging at least 5.6 yards per carry on at least 20 touches. Darrynton Evans and Co. should do just fine against a Louisiana-Lafayette defense that has allowed 41.4 points per FBS game.

Look for the Ragin' Cajuns to break App State's streak of holding opponents to single digits, but this won't be close. 'Eers roll 52-14.

California (-6.5) at Oregon State

With the exception of Rutgers, Oregon State is the worst Power Five conference team. Jermar Jefferson (144.2 rushing yards, 2.0 touchdowns per game) has been fantastic on the ground, but the Beavers defense is so horrendous that the freshman's Herculean effort is going to waste.

Take out the win over FCS Southern Utah, and Oregon State is allowing 552.0 yards and 51.4 points per game. And the Beavers don't discriminate in how they give it up. Arizona, Arizona State and Ohio State each rushed for at least 375 yards against them, and Washington State threw for 430 yards in their most recent game.

California has lost three straight since appearing in the AP Top 25. It may well lose every game left on the schedule after this one, given the strength of its back-loaded schedule.

But the Golden Bears will have a field day in Corvallis. Patrick Laird breaks out of his season-long slump in a big way by destroying Oregon State's front seven like he did one year ago (214 yards). Cal wins this road game by two touchdowns.