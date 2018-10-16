Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants New Deals for Juan Mata, Ander Herrera

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Juan Mata and Ander Herrera will reportedly be in line for new contracts with Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho gets his way.

Mourinho is encouraging Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward to extend the stays of Mata and Herrera at Old Trafford, according to James Robson of the London Evening Standard.

The pair doesn't feature often in United's starting XI, but they have still impressed Mourinho with "their influence on a dressing room that has been in turmoil this season."

Mourinho has come to view Mata and Herrera as a "positive force" and "harmonising figures" within the squad. He is also impressed by Mata's creativity, as well as "Herrera's versatility and ability to carry out detailed tactical instructions."

Keeping Mata and Herrera would be a boost for a United side devoid of confidence this season. Mourinho has publicly taken his players to task more than once, while rumours have been rife he's not getting along with senior figures, such as club-record buy Paul Pogba.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

At times, it's seemed as though certain players have been uneasy fits in Mourinho's often pragmatic tactical structures. Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is one who has floundered somewhat in a more rigid framework.

It's why a player like Herrera has stayed in Mourinho's good graces. The 29-year-old central midfielder has slotted into a three-man defence when asked and also taken on tough man-marking assignments against the likes of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Herrera gives Mourinho the flexibility to try to take away an opponent's best player, while Mata's value is more clearly visible in the attacking areas of the pitch.

He has already chipped in with three goals and two assists across all competitions this season. One of his goals was a cute free-kick to begin the Red Devils' comeback from 2-0 down against Newcastle United.

The game was do-or-die for Mourinho, but United eventually won 3-2, thanks in no small part to Mata. He still offers the vision, technique and craft too often missing in the Reds midfield during recent seasons:

As good as Mata is, Mourinho may have more selfish reasons for wanting the player he sold to United from Chelsea back in 2014 to stay on. United goalkeeper David De Gea is reluctant to sign fresh terms if his countrymen move on after this season, per ESPN FC's Andy Mitten.

If keeping two quality players like Mata and Herrera also means arguably the best goalkeeper in the game stays in the fold, it would be a win-win for United. Wrapping up quick extensions for players he trusts would also offer relief to the beleaguered Mourinho and strengthen his position amid the pressure he's faced.