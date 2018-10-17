USA vs. Canada Women's Soccer: Start Time, Live Stream and Predictions

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The United States women's national team and Canada will battle it out in the final of he 2018 CONCACAF Championship after battering their respective opponents in the semi-finals.

The Americans put six goals past Jamaica, and Canada bettered those numbers with seven against Panama.

Both have their World Cup tickets secured as a result but will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the final, which takes place on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The match will start at 8 p.m. ET. Live stream options can be found via Fox Soccer Match Pass.

There's little doubt the CONCACAF Championship final will feature the two best teams in the tournament.

Both sides won all of their group stage matches and finished with nearly identical scoring records―The Americans scored 18 and conceded zero, whereas Canada scored 17 and conceded one.

They then comfortably booked their World Cup tickets in the semi-finals. The NFL's Los Angeles Chargers congratulated the Stars and Stripes on their achievement:

The Canadian Men's team followed suit for their female colleagues:

Canada have won their last five matches but suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of France and Germany leading up to the CONCACAF Championship. Those setbacks underlined their position in the pecking order of women's football―they're an excellent side but sit just below the elites.

Adriana Leon has been the team's top forward in the last few matches and she expects a difficult challenge:

The Stars and Stripes haven't lost a single match all year long and have an advantage in depth over just about any nation in the world. Alex Morgan has already bagged six goals―the same number as Leon―but behind the star forward there are a host of other players capable of finding the net with ease.

It's that depth that will likely see the Americans past their rivals―even if this match is a close one, the hosts can make the difference with their substitutes late.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Canada