Jose Mourinho Charged by FA for Alleged Abusive Language Following Newcastle Win

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly using abusive language while walking toward the Old Trafford tunnel following his side's 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

The FA released a statement on Tuesday detailing its decision, and Mourinho has until 6 p.m. BST on Friday to respond (h/t Sky Sports): "It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

United came back from 2-0 down to defeat the Magpies in injury time, and the Telegraph explained Mourinho allegedly muttered "fodas filhos de puta" in Portuguese, which translates to "f--k off sons of a b---h."

Sky Sports News posted footage of the incident:

United's win over Newcastle snapped a four-match run without a victory, relieving some pressure on Mourinho, whose side have already lost three of their eight league matches after only losing seven in the whole of last season.

David McDonnell of the Mirror reported the night before the Newcastle match that Mourinho would receive his marching orders regardless of the result against Rafa Benitez's side.

Things looked bleak for the Portuguese when his side went 2-0 down in the opening stages, but second-half goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez saved United's blushes.

The charge also puts Mourinho's place on the touchline in doubt ahead of an important weekend fixture, per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler:

Chelsea have been in fine fettle this season, currently in a tie for the Premier League lead with Manchester City and Liverpool.