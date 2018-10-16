NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NBA regular season is just hours away from tipping off, but even as teams prepare for a long season ahead, several players' futures remain uncertain.

That's right, even after a long and entertaining summer, there are still moves that could be made even as the games get underway. Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler continues to be the most-talked about player in the rumor mill, but he is hardly alone.

Below is a look at the latest rumblings.

Jimmy Butler

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It has been a few weeks since Butler has requested a trade, and nothing has changed: He still wants out but remains in a Timberwolves uniform for the time being.

There is still time for a deal to be struck, as Minnesota doesn't take the court for the first time until Wednesday night. However, at this point, it appears the disgruntled star will start the season playing for Tom Thibodeau and Co.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Butler and Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor met on Sunday to discuss the four-time All-Star's future. Per Krawczynski, Butler agreed to play hard and be a good teammate as Taylor continues to explore the trade market.

"They want me to go out here and hoop to the best of my abilities," Butler said on Sunday, according to Krawczynski. "Make sure I’m healthy. Compete, 'cause that’s what I love to do. Go up against the best, 'cause that’s what I love to do. And do it for the guys that’s in the same jerseys as me."

Even with a potentially uncomfortable situation at hand, he has no regrets, though.

"I don’t regret nothing," Butler said. "Anything. Zero."

The Athletic's Shams Charania also reported on Sunday that trade talks between Minnesota and the Miami Heat "have been dead, for now." Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a deal between the two sides fell apart at near the finish line despite the two teams sharing medical information.

Minnesota has been faced with the difficult task of attempting to trade Butler for a fair return despite having next to nothing in terms of leverage. The situation certainly wasn't helped by Butler's recent practice antics, in which Charania and Krawczynski noted Butler was very outspoken in his return to the team.

Even though he rejoined his teammates on the court, Butler made it clear to ESPN's Rachel Nichols that his relationship with the Timberwolves was not "fixed":

Butler is aware Timberwolves fans may let him hear it during Minnesota's home opener on Friday night—and he welcomes the boos, according to Krawczynski. For now, though, Butler will continue to put on a Timberwolves uniform and try to make the best out of a tough situation as he waits to be moved.

Terry Rozier

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns spent time this offseason searching for point guard help, searching wide and far.

Phoenix ultimately signed veteran Jamal Crawford to a one-year deal on Monday, according to Wojnarowski. Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, the contract will pay the guard $2.4 million.

While Crawford's playmaking abilities and veteran presence should be a welcomed addition in the desert, the Suns had reportedly checked in on one of last season's breakout players.

Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro tweeted on Monday that Phoenix inquired about Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier before signing Crawford:

Gambadoro previously reported that the Suns had been looking to acquire a top-tier point guard.

Rozier is coming off an impressive postseason performance in which he averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 15.3 rebounds in place of Kyrie Irving. However, with Irving healthy, Rozier will once again be coming off the bench.

Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Rozier and the Celtics were unable to come to an agreement on an extension prior to the deadline. As a result, the 24-year-old guard could test the market as a restricted free agent next summer.

While Phoenix may have checked in on Rozier, Boston holds the versatile guard in high regard.

"I think it's very clear how all of us players, coaches and front office, people in Boston, everybody you run into, how they feel about Terry," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said last week, per the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. "And it'd be great if we could have him here for a long, long time."

Rozier may not have signed an extension with Boston this offseason, but the team appears to be willing to ride things out and see what happens next summer.