It's Back. Hype Video for the 2018-19 NBA Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, claps on the bench during the first half of the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

As entertaining as the offseason has been, the day that basketball fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

Opening night.

Right Arrow Icon

There will be no shortage of storylines to keep an eye on this season. "LA Bron" James. DeMarcus Cousins joining the Golden State Warriors. Carmelo Anthony in Houston. Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota. Kawhi Leonard suiting up for the Raptors. And so much more. 

The 2018-19 NBA regular season tips off Tuesday night with a pair of games, the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET on TNT) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State (10:30 p.m. ET on TNT).

