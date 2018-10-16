It's Back. Hype Video for the 2018-19 NBA Season

It's Back. Hype Video for the 2018-19 NBA SeasonOctober 16, 2018
As entertaining as the offseason has been, the day that basketball fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.
Opening night.
There will be no shortage of storylines to keep an eye on this season. "LA Bron" James. DeMarcus Cousins joining the Golden State Warriors. Carmelo Anthony in Houston. Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota. Kawhi Leonard suiting up for the Raptors. And so much more.
The 2018-19 NBA regular season tips off Tuesday night with a pair of games, the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET on TNT) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State (10:30 p.m. ET on TNT).
