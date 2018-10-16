It's Back. Hype Video for the 2018-19 NBA Season

Ben Margot/Associated Press

As entertaining as the offseason has been, the day that basketball fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

Opening night.

Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft Right Arrow Icon

There will be no shortage of storylines to keep an eye on this season. "LA Bron" James. DeMarcus Cousins joining the Golden State Warriors. Carmelo Anthony in Houston. Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota. Kawhi Leonard suiting up for the Raptors. And so much more.

The 2018-19 NBA regular season tips off Tuesday night with a pair of games, the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET on TNT) and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State (10:30 p.m. ET on TNT).