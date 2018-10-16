Liverpool Reportedly Considering Move for Lorenzo Insigne Amid Chelsea Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keeping an eye on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and could launch a move for his services next year despite Chelsea also being interested.

Insigne has enjoyed a terrific start to the 2018-19 campaign and was a success under Blues coach Maurizio Sarri in Naples, but Rai Sport (h/t Metro's Coral Barry) reported the Reds are ready to compete.

Klopp's Liverpool almost kept the winger quiet in their recent UEFA Champions League group clash before Insigne netted a 90th-minute winner to leave his lasting impression on the Merseysiders.

The 27-year-old's previous best tally for goals in a season—while playing in Serie A—was the 20 he scored in 49 appearances back in 2016-17. However, he's netted seven times in only 10 appearances this term and is on course to nearly double his own top mark.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is a notoriously difficult negotiator when it comes to his most prized assets, and Italian sports writer David Amoyal recently hinted Insigne is counted among that number:

Just as Mohamed Salah has nailed down the craft of cutting onto his favoured left foot from a right-sided position, Insigne is equally adept on the opposite flank and could form part of a devastating Liverpool attack corps.

The Italian recently demonstrated this power with an effort from outside the box against Sassuolo, via Eleven Sports:

The problem is that Liverpool already have a star asset on their left flank in Sadio Mane. Neither player would consider the bench an option, so one would imagine Liverpool would need to sell before they could offer Insigne a place.

The same could be said for Eden Hazard at Chelsea. The left-wing specialist has been the Blues' best player under Sarri this season, but any move for Insigne looks impossible unless Chelsea's Belgian star completed a move to Real Madrid, per the Evening Standard.



Sarri recently intensified speculation with his comments on Insigne to Corriere dello Sport(h/t Football Italia), whom he sees as Italy's top player at present:

“Insigne is the best Italian player right now. His turning point was quite simply believing in himself, more and more. He shook off the uncertainty and the pressure of someone who is forced to be a protagonist of his hometown club.

“If you think about it, this was just a matter of time. I don't think it was an issue with his position: of course, if he plays closer to the goal as a striker, he'll get more shots on target, because he has the quality.

Insigne was born in Frattamaggiore, a commune just north of Naples' main centre, and he's spent his entire career with the Partenopei—save for three seasons loaned at Cavese, Foggia and Pescara.

It's difficult to imagine De Laurentiis would let his star go easily or that his hometown club would sell him willingly, but Insigne did recently say he was rejected by Inter Milan and Torino earlier in his career, per Calciomercato.com.

Liverpool and Chelsea can only hope Insigne is open to leaving next year, although he has a contract with Napoli until 2022.