Kaka Calls for Lucas Paqueta Calm Amid AC Milan Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 13: Lucas Paqueta of Flamengo in action during the match between Flamengo and Fluminense as part of Brasileirao Series A 2018 at Maracana Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Former Brazil international Kaka has played down the buzz surrounding Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta, with the midfielder seemingly close to moving to AC Milan

The 21-year-old has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the game, but Milan general manager Leonardo has said there is a "basic agreement" between the Brazilian outfit and the Italian giants, per Football Italia.

Kaka, who won the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or during his time at the San Siro, is excited about Paqueta but doesn't think he should be held up against other Brazil or Rossoneri icons yet, per Milan TV (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal).

"He's a player who has a bright future ahead of him. He's already been called up to the Brazilian national team, but it's better for him that we don't make comparisons.

"I've seen so many of them in recent days, with me, with [Alexandre] Pato, with Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo…with all the Brazilians who have been part of Milan's history.

"We need to avoid these comparisons so he can come here and play calmly and peacefully. I'm confident."

Claude Paris/Associated Press

As Pisani noted, the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been tipped as possible suitors for Paqueta, although he appears to be poised to move to the Serie A side in a deal worth €35 million (£31 million).

The calibre of the clubs interested in the Brazil international is indicative of the talent he has shown early in his career. 

He has shown he can be productive when he gets on the ball in the final third:

In addition, per Scouted Football, Paqueta is able to create chances and make tackles:

Given he's still young, there may be a period of transition if he does move to Italian football, despite his experience in Serie A in Brazil and with the national side. Still, Football Manager's Paulo Freitas thinks his skills will translate well to the Italian game:

After the summer of 2017 saw the club make some bold moves in the transfer market, the deal is another indication of a more streamlined recruitment process for Milan, with Leonardo crucial to that since his arrival in 2018.

The excitement surrounding Paqueta may mean there is early pressure on him to perform. But so far all the indications are that he is ready for this latest challenge, both in terms of his talent and temperament.

Related

    Biglia: Inter Have Something Important Going on

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Biglia: Inter Have Something Important Going on

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Lacazette Rips English Football Fans

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lacazette Rips English Football Fans

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Baresi praises Gattuso: "He knows what Milan is"

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Baresi praises Gattuso: "He knows what Milan is"

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Icardi vs. Higuain — Milan Derby Is Big Again

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Icardi vs. Higuain — Milan Derby Is Big Again

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale