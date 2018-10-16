Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Alfred Morris' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 33-30, in an offensive shootout Monday in a game that lent itself well to fantasy points.

However, those who relied on 49ers running backs were met with a mixed bag with a group that combined for zero catches to go with their rushing production.

Matt Breida finished with 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Raheem Mostert added 12 carries for 87 yards. Players who started Alfred Morris were surely looking at those totals with jealousy, as he had just one carry that was negated by penalty.

Matt Breida

Breida's health was the biggest question mark coming into Monday's game for a team that already lost Jerick McKinnon for the season.

Jacob Camenker of Sporting News noted he was listed as doubtful because of ankle and shoulder concerns, but he eventually improved to questionable and saw the field. Even with the injuries, he led the team in snap count in a welcome sign for those who started him:

Breida's primary fantasy issue this season has been usage, considering his 14 carries marked a 2018 high for someone who was averaging 7.5 yards per rush before Monday's game. The usage figures to increase as he gets healthier, especially if the 49ers continue to rely on the run to take the pressure off quarterback C.J. Beathard.

At this point, Breida is worth consideration for the RB2 or flex spot in your lineup as long as he is healthy.

He has produced when given a chance behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the fifth-best run-blocking unit in the league through Week 5, and setting a season-high in rushes when he wasn't 100 percent portends more opportunities in the future.

Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert

Fantasy players who started Morris with Breida's status up in the air and were left with no replacement options with Sunday's slate in the books were hit the hardest with Monday's snap count.

Morris was a two-time Pro Bowler during his time in Washington but is yet to top 67 yards on the ground in a game this year and has just one touchdown. Still, he had 18 carries for 61 yards in San Francisco's last game against the Arizona Cardinals compared to just five carries for Mostert and appeared to be the best option if Breida was sidelined.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan pointed to Mostert's production in practice, though, as a reason he was confident in the special teams player, per Kyle Madson of USA Today's Niners Wire:

"I'm confident because of the week of practice he had. I know he struggled last week with his opportunity. I had a good talk with Raheem this week. We challenged him real hard. He was up for the challenge. Everyone knows Raheem has earned his spot here as a special teams player. He's done a hell of a job at that, but there's going to come a time just like last week, and there will come a time again, where we need him to help us at running back. He has that ability. I do believe he has that mindset and the way he worked this week gives me a lot of confidence going into this game."

That week of practice led to almost as many carries as Breida even though Mostert had just 13 career carries prior to Monday's game.

At this point, fantasy players should avoid playing either Morris or Mostert until there is more of a track record to fall back on establishing which one is the best option behind Breida. Those who were burned by Morris on Monday underscore the risk of relying on running backs in a committee-heavy backfield.

The best way to avoid that is placing both on your bench or ignoring them on the waiver wire.