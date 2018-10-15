Ronda Rousey Finally Lives Up to Hype with Punishing Promo Blasting Bella Twins

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Ronda Rousey proved all of the hype was warranted when she unleashed the best promo of her short WWE career eviscerating the Bella Twins.

It was announced last week that Rousey would defend the Raw Woman’s Championship at Evolution against Nikki Bella after the Bella Twins turned heel on her during a post-match attack.

There were few hardcore wrestling fans who cared about the title match, but after a single promo that showed Rousey’s upside, the WWE Universe is ready to see the former UFC champion get her hands on a Bella.

Even the most jaded fans have to give Rousey credit for her promo Monday.

It is important for women’s wrestling that Evolution is a successful show, and Rousey deserves immense credit for not only cutting the best promo of her WWE career on the road to the event, but also generating mainstream buzz for the blockbuster show.

Rousey came to the company with mainstream credibility due to her MMA and acting careers, but the key is translating that success to WWE. With TMZ and other outlets giving the Rousey vs. Bella Twins feud constant coverage, Monday’s promo should continue to fuel excitement for the first ever all women’s pay-per-view.

At times, Rousey has struggled on the mic and fueled those who questioned her quick rise to the top of the women’s division. While she continues to get better on the mic, Monday’s promo was the champion’s finest moment with her new company.

And as Rousey said herself, WWE is her home now.

Unlike other two-sport athletes that have made the jump to wrestling and failed, Rousey is obviously dedicating herself to the sport behind the scenes and the improvements she has made thus far justifies the hype she has received since coming to WWE.

From an in-ring perspective, Rousey was always ahead of the curve thanks to her judo and mixed martial arts background. With the advancements made over the last several months on the mic, though, her ability in the ring now matches her character’s toughness and edge.

The WWE Universe has wanted Rousey to be the bona fide badass she has proven herself to be, but she hasn’t been allowed to show that edge. The hope is that Monday’s brutal burial of the Bella Twins is just the first step in a long line of elite promos from the champion.

