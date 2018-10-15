Battle Royal Set for WWE Evolution 2018 Featuring Asuka, Nia Jax and More

Credit: WWE.com

The all-women's Evolution pay-per-view will include a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, with the winner earning a shot at one of the two women's championships, WWE announced Monday.

WWE has yet to finalize the field but revealed the first group of entrants.

