Battle Royal Set for WWE Evolution 2018 Featuring Asuka, Nia Jax and More

Battle Royal Set for WWE Evolution 2018 Featuring Asuka, Nia Jax and MoreOctober 16, 2018
The all-women's Evolution pay-per-view will include a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, with the winner earning a shot at one of the two women's championships, WWE announced Monday.
WWE has yet to finalize the field but revealed the first group of entrants.
WWE @WWE
JUST ANNOUNCED: A #BattleRoyal WILL take place at #WWEEvolution, with the winner receiving a future #WomensTitle opportunity! https://t.co/o4nnoQA4SG
WWE @WWE
The #WWEEvolution #BattleRoyal field so far... - @TaminaSnuka - @BillieKayWWE - @PeytonRoyceWWE - @WWEEmberMoon - @AliciaFoxy - @NiaJaxWWE - @DanaBrookeWWE - @WWEAsuka - @WWE_MandyRose - @SonyaDevilleWWE - @CarmellaWWE - @LanaWWE - @NaomiWWE - @Torrie11
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK