Battle Royal Set for WWE Evolution 2018 Featuring Asuka, Nia Jax and More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

The all-women's Evolution pay-per-view will include a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal, with the winner earning a shot at one of the two women's championships, WWE announced Monday.

WWE has yet to finalize the field but revealed the first group of entrants.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

