Red Sox News: Nathan Eovaldi Responds After Alex Bregman Trolls Him on Instagram

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman trolled Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Instagram Monday, but the Game 3 starter isn't letting it get to him.

"I still have a job to do," Eovaldi said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "I've got to go out there and pitch my game, and I can't have any distractions."

Bregman created an Instagram story that featured the Astros hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs against the pitcher earlier this year when Eovaldi was with the Tampa Bay Rays, although the post has since been deleted.

The pitcher remains focused on the upcoming game, while Boston manager Alex Cora questioned the need for extra trash talk.

"If you need motivation in Game 3 of the ALCS you better check yourself, because you win three more games, you go to The Show," Cora said. "And that's what should motivate you. Alex has different ways of motivating himself. And whatever. I'll leave it at that."

The teams have split the first two games of the American League Championship Series in Boston, and the series will now shift to Houston for Game 3 Tuesday. Dallas Keuchel will get the ball for the Astros against Eovaldi, who shut down the New York Yankees with seven innings of one-run ball the last round.

The 28-year-old produced a 3.33 ERA during the regular season with Boston after just a 4.29 ERA with the Rays.

Meanwhile, Bregman will just hope to see good pitches next game after going 0-for-3 with six walks to start the series.