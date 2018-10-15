Nikki Bella Slams 'Do-Nothing B---h' Ronda Rousey in Instagram Post

Credit: WWE.com

Things have gotten personal between Nikki Bella and Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey ahead of their match at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28.

In an Instagram post, Rousey wrote she "should have known better than to trust the backstabbing Bellas" and ended her post with "#DoNothingBellas," a spin on the phrase "do-nothing b---h," which she coined to describe women she believed to be lazy and entitled.

Bella responded in kind on Instagram:

"You may think I'm a 'DNB' but that's because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW's? I've been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE.... I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a 'DNB' look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you're the 'DNB.'"



Having Rousey and Bella spar over social media is one way to help build interest for the Evolution main event.

Because she was such a dominant UFC fighter in her prime and is unbeaten in WWE, making Rousey a vulnerable women's champion isn't easy. Even if fans don't believe Bella stands a chance against Rousey, they could still take satisfaction in seeing Rousey standing tall at the end of the night.