Report: Barcelona to Rival Manchester United for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window.

According to Darren Lewis at the Mirror, the Spanish champions have turned to the Belgian because of injury problems and because they will be unable to land Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt this winter.

Alderweireld's contract expires in 2019, although Spurs do have the option to extend it by another 12 months. However, they are "likely to be open to a deal," per the report.

Ernesto Valverde's side have real problems in defence. Thomas Vermaelen has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury. Samuel Umtiti is also out with a knee problem, and it is not known when he will return, per Samuel Marsden at ESPN FC.

The injuries mean Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet are the only two recognised senior centre-backs in the squad. Lenglet only arrived at the club from Sevilla in the summer and was sent off on his full La Liga debut against Girona.

Pique has struggled for form this season and has been guilty of several high-profile mistakes that have led to Barcelona conceding goals.

The club have not kept a clean sheet in their last six La Liga matches and are on a four-match winless run. Their title win last season was built on rock-solid defensive foundations, but this season has been a different story and the team look vulnerable defensively.

Barcelona interest in Alderweireld makes sense. He is an accomplished, experienced defender who could help bring solidity and authority to a struggling backline.

Manchester United also have defensive issues, which have been highlighted during a tough start to the season. The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and been beaten three times in the Premier League.

Manager Jose Mourinho has struggled to find a dependable centre-back pairing with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones all yet to convince.

Rob Dawson at ESPN FC noted how often Mourinho has changed his centre-backs:

Mourinho could be willing to use Bailly as part of a deal to bring Alderweireld to Old Trafford, per the Daily Star's Jeremy Cross.

Alderweireld has managed to force his way back into the Tottenham team after being sidelined for most of last season. However, his contract status means speculation over his future will continue, and it leaves Spurs vulnerable to an approach when the transfer window reopens.