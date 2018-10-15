Report: David De Gea Waiting to Hear on Juan Mata, Ander Herrera's United Future

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea reportedly will wait until Juan Mata and Ander Herrera's futures at Old Trafford are decided before he considers signing a new deal.

ESPN's Andy Mitten (h/t Callum Vurley of the Daily Star) reported De Gea will not pen a new contract at the Theatre of Dreams if Mata and Herrera leave the Manchester giants. The stopper is close to his Spanish counterparts, and both players are in the final year of their current deals under coach Jose Mourinho.

De Gea's long-term future has been a point of worry for United supporters on many occasions. The Spain international nearly completed a move to Real Madrid in 2015, but the deal collapsed at the final moment.

The world-class No. 1 has won United's player of the year award four times in the past five years, with De Gea protecting the club's status near the top of the Premier League almost singlehandedly.

Without De Gea, United might have sunk without trace, and Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward understand how important the player is to the team's future.

Per Mitten, De Gea is also concerned by United's current form, with the team capitulating in the English league long before Christmas. The keeper wants to win trophies, and tying himself to the Red Devils could be counterproductive in his peak years.

United website The People Person highlighted the vast amount of players whose deals are running down at the club:

Jonathan Spencer of the MailOnline reported Paris Saint-Germain are standing by if the player opts to leave United, with De Gea also waiting to see what happens with Mourinho's tenure.

The 27-year-old could seriously compete for UEFA Champions League glory at PSG, which might be hugely appealing considering United's current predicament.

Controversy continues to swirl around Mourinho and the club, but the poor standard of Ligue 1 could put the goalkeeper off a move to Paris.

The Premier League remains the best domestic competition in the world alongside La Liga, and United are still one of the biggest teams on the planet.

Mata and Herrera have been faithful servants for the Red Devils, but if Mourinho remains at United, their futures will lie away from the club.

However, Mata was recently one of the heroes as United fought back from a two-goal disadvantage against Newcastle United in the Premier League, driving on to win 3-2 late in the game at Old Trafford before the international break.



Both Spaniards remain popular members of the squad, and a new coach at the Red Devils might be tempted to keep the cultured midfield duo.