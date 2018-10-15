Calvin Ridley's Ankle Injury Reportedly a Bone Bruise, Status vs. Giants Unknown

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his ankle after being injured in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN reported an MRI came back "clean," but Ridley's status remains up in the air for next Monday's game against the New York Giants.

Ridley was limited to three receptions for 47 yards in the 34-29 victory.

The rookie has recorded 22 receptions for 349 yards this season while also being Matt Ryan's favorite red zone target. His six touchdowns are the most on the Falcons and tied for the most in the NFL.

"He creates unbelievable separation," Ryan said, per McClure. "His acceleration out of cuts is really good. His patience for a young receiver versus man-to-man coverage, knowing how to win and the timing of the play, all of that stuff usually takes a lot of time to learn. He just does it very naturally. ... I think that's been the reason for this early success: He's been able to beat man-to-man coverage very well."

Ridley has been the most productive rookie receiver in the NFL and looks like he should be a stellar co-star to Julio Jones for years to come. 

The Falcons should be fine in the interim if he misses next week. The Giants have been one of the worst teams in football all season, and Mohamed Sanu should fill in capably if he's able to go. Sanu also left Sunday's game with a hip injury. 

