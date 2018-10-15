Cody Rhodes, Fandango and More Highlight the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 15

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes Heading Back to WWE?

There have been rumors that Cody Rhodes and Bullet Club will join WWE when they become free agents, and the buzz has only gotten hotter in recent days.

After Rhodes "joked" about going to WWE on the Grims Toy Show, Tama Tonga seemed to confirm the speculation Monday morning in a pair of angry tweets:

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star is driving the feud between Bullet Club faction The Elite and Bullet Club, while adding fuel to the fire that major changes are on the way in these groups.

Rhodes, who also competed as Stardust in WWE, left the organization in 2016 and has been successful in a variety of other competitions over the past two years.

He has earned the Ring of Honor World Championship, NWA World Heavyweight Championship and IGWP United States Championship in NJPW. If WWE gets the opportunity, it will likely want to bring this hot commodity back into the fold.

Fandango Ready for Return

After missing several months with a shoulder injury, Fandango looks stronger than ever based on his latest updates on social media:

The WWE star initially suffered a labrum tear in his left shoulder before undergoing surgery in July. He speculated his recovery could take at least six months, putting him on track to return in mid-January.

While lifting weights is not the same as contact inside a ring, it seems he could come back even before his initial estimate. Based on his physique, he could also become even more dangerous once he is back to full strength.

Whether it comes from tag team work as part of Breezango or on his own, the 37-year-old could be ready for a breakout year in 2019.

John Oliver Calls Out WWE on Saudi Arabia Relationship

WWE is attempting to expand its influence worldwide with the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel, a pay-per-view that is set to take place Nov. 2 from King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, on Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver examined the potential conflicts following the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Oliver called out WWE for being overly welcoming to the regime during an April event following the signing of a 10-year promotional deal in March (WWE discussion begins at 6:56):

"Audiences around the world were treated to wall-to-wall propaganda about the new Saudi Arabia, including a video showing women happily driving, men dancing and tourist destination beauty shots, as well as constant excited announcements throughout the broadcast," Oliver said (h/t Akhilesh Gannavarapu of Wrestling Inc.).

Several United States senators have also argued WWE should reconsider this deal in light of recent controversies that surround Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As of Monday, however, the PPV is still on featuring a scheduled WWE Championship bout between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.