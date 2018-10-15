NC State Wolfpack vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Clemson owns a six-game winning streak in the rivalry with North Carolina State, but it's been the Wolfpack making the cash, going 6-2 against the spread over the last eight meetings, keeping games close as underdogs. North Carolina State is a considerable underdog again for the latest edition of the Textile Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 17-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 44.0-25.4 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the NC State Wolfpack can cover the spread

The Wolfpack reached 5-0 for the season and 2-0 in ACC play with a 28-23 victory over Boston College two weeks ago. They then enjoyed last week off.

North Carolina State drove its opening possession of the game 70 yards to a touchdown, led 21-3 by halftime and scored the first seven points of the second half to take control. Unfortunately for their financial backers the Wolfpack allowed the Eagles to score the last 20 points of the game, the last seven on a blocked punt with just under four minutes to go, and blew the cover as six-point favorites.

On the day North Carolina State out-gained Boston College 533-318, and most of the yardage the Wolfpack defense gave up came while protecting that big lead. North Carolina State also out-rushed the Eagles 225-120, held a huge 34-12 advantage in first downs and dominated time of possession by a 42/18 tilt. But four turnovers, a blocked field goal and that blocked punt basically cost the Wolfpack 26 points and the money.

North Carolina State has now out-gained each of its five opponents this season, and out-rushed its last four foes.

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers reached 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in ACC play with a 63-3 romp over Wake Forest two weeks ago. They then also had last week off.

Clemson broke the ice against the Demon Deacons with a touchdown nine minutes in, led 28-0 at the half and just kept going, on its way toward the easy cover as 20-point favorites. For the day the Tigers out-gained Wake Forest 698-249, racked up 471 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns of 50 yards or more. Meanwhile the defense held the Deacons out of the end zone all day.

Clemson has now out-gained its first three ACC opponents by almost 300 yards per game, and out-rushed them by 210 yards per game.

Smart betting pick

As mentioned above the Tigers have beaten the Wolfpack six times in a row, but the last two meetings were both decided by just seven points, one of them in overtime. Last year Clemson won 38-31 but North Carolina State covered as a 10-point dog. And this game could play out very much the same. The Tigers should still win but smart money takes the points.

College football betting trends

North Carolina State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs Clemson.

Clemson is 11-0 SU in its last 11 games at home.

The total has gone under in Clemson's last five games at home vs teams with winning records.

