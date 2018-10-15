MLB Rumors: Angels Giving Manager Candidates 2-Hour Written Test

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia enters the room to announce that he will not return as Angels manager after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in Major League baseball, following his last game, a 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Anyone who wants to manage the Los Angeles Angels better be good at standardized tests.

The Angels are reportedly having managerial candidates take a two-hour written test as part of their interview process, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

It's unclear what the test entails—the questions span "analytical, interpersonal and game-management aspects of the job," according to Morosibut it's evidence of how seriously the Angels are taking their managerial opening. 

Following the 2018 season, Mike Scioscia stepped down after 19 seasons as the Angels' manager. He went 1,650-1,428 during his tenure, winning one World Series championship. The franchise missed the playoffs in eight of his final nine seasons.

There are currently six managerial openings across MLB, but the Angels' is among the most desirable because of the opportunity to manage Mike Trout. The best player in baseball has only made one postseason appearance and is assuredly hungry for more.

Trout is under contract through 2020, so whoever the Angels hire may be their last chance of retaining their franchise player. One would have to think the written test involves something regarding how to retain Trout.

Either way, candidates better brush up on their test prep ahead of the interview. 

Related

    Scully Declines Joe Buck's Invite to Hop Back into Booth

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scully Declines Joe Buck's Invite to Hop Back into Booth

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Brewers-Dodgers Is a Fascinating Tactical Battle

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers-Dodgers Is a Fascinating Tactical Battle

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Alex Cora: Chris Sale 'Should Be Fine'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Alex Cora: Chris Sale 'Should Be Fine'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Price Believes Sunday Was Step in Right Direction

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Price Believes Sunday Was Step in Right Direction

    Trevor Hass
    via Boston.com