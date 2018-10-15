MLB Rumors: Angels Giving Manager Candidates 2-Hour Written Test

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Anyone who wants to manage the Los Angeles Angels better be good at standardized tests.

The Angels are reportedly having managerial candidates take a two-hour written test as part of their interview process, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

It's unclear what the test entails—the questions span "analytical, interpersonal and game-management aspects of the job," according to Morosi—but it's evidence of how seriously the Angels are taking their managerial opening.

Following the 2018 season, Mike Scioscia stepped down after 19 seasons as the Angels' manager. He went 1,650-1,428 during his tenure, winning one World Series championship. The franchise missed the playoffs in eight of his final nine seasons.

There are currently six managerial openings across MLB, but the Angels' is among the most desirable because of the opportunity to manage Mike Trout. The best player in baseball has only made one postseason appearance and is assuredly hungry for more.

Trout is under contract through 2020, so whoever the Angels hire may be their last chance of retaining their franchise player. One would have to think the written test involves something regarding how to retain Trout.

Either way, candidates better brush up on their test prep ahead of the interview.