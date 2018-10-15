Breeland Speaks Admits He Let Tom Brady Go to Avoid Flag on Late TD Run

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots feels the pressure of Breeland Speaks #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brady ran the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown on the play.(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks told reporters after the team's 43-40 loss to the New England Patriots that he let Tom Brady go after wrapping him up during a fourth-quarter touchdown run by the quarterback because he wanted to avoid a roughing the passer penalty.

"I thought the ball was gone," he said, per ESPN.com. "Because I thought the ball was gone, I didn't take him to the ground. It sucks, it sucks. You're supposed to finish plays like that."

He added: "It's just the risk we've got to take now. Whether we get the flag or not, whatever happens, you've just got to go ahead and push through it and go ahead and make that play."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chiefs’ Defense on Pace to Allow Most Yards in NFL History

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs’ Defense on Pace to Allow Most Yards in NFL History

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Still No Sign of Le'Veon Ahead of Expected Return

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Still No Sign of Le'Veon Ahead of Expected Return

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 6 Team Grades ✏️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 6 Team Grades ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Favored Big Over Bengals Team That Can't Win on SNF

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Favored Big Over Bengals Team That Can't Win on SNF

    John Breech
    via CBSSports.com