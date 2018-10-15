Breeland Speaks Admits He Let Tom Brady Go to Avoid Flag on Late TD Run

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks told reporters after the team's 43-40 loss to the New England Patriots that he let Tom Brady go after wrapping him up during a fourth-quarter touchdown run by the quarterback because he wanted to avoid a roughing the passer penalty.

"I thought the ball was gone," he said, per ESPN.com. "Because I thought the ball was gone, I didn't take him to the ground. It sucks, it sucks. You're supposed to finish plays like that."

He added: "It's just the risk we've got to take now. Whether we get the flag or not, whatever happens, you've just got to go ahead and push through it and go ahead and make that play."

