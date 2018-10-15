Report: Jose Mourinho Tells Manchester United He Wants Four Players in January

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho gestures after his team won the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford, England, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he wants four new signings in January as he attempts to revive the fortunes at Old Trafford.

Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Croatia star Ivan Perisic top the list, with defender Nikola Milenkovic and winger Ante Rebic also desired.

Harry Slavin for Mail Online reported Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad in the winter, but Woodward and the United board could veto large midseason spending on transfers.

              

