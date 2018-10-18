College Football Picks: Week 8 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 8

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

No. 6 Michigan (6-1) at No. 24 Michigan State (5-2), Noon ET

According to OddsShark, the Spartans are 10-0 against the spread in the last 10 meetings with Michigan. That remarkable trend should continue Saturday when the Wolverines are seven-point favorites. But in what should be a defensive battle, MSU's inability to consistently drive on Michigan's elite unit will be the difference.

Prediction: Michigan 23, Michigan State 17

No. 9 Oklahoma (5-1) at TCU (3-3), Noon ET

Two weeks and a fired defensive coordinator later, Oklahoma will return to the field looking to move forward after its loss to Texas. Good thing the Sooners are taking on a TCU offense that hasn't cracked 17 points in three straight games.

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, TCU 21

Maryland (4-2) at No. 19 Iowa (5-1), Noon ET

Maryland took advantage of an abysmal Rutgers passing attack in Week 7, but the Terrapins will struggle to stop Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley. The junior tossed six touchdowns in a rout of Indiana last time out, and the Hawkeyes' fifth-ranked run defense will force Maryland to throw—something it's rarely done well this season.

Prediction: Iowa 33, Maryland 20

No. 20 Cincinnati (6-0) at Temple (4-3), Noon ET

Saturday begins a brutal stretch for Temple, which takes on the AAC's top four teams before the regular-season finale. Springing the upset will require a perfect day against Cincinnati's stingy secondary. As encouraging as Anthony Russo has played, Temple can't expect that from the sophomore quarterback.

Prediction: Cincinnati 26, Temple 21

Illinois (3-3) at No. 23 Wisconsin (4-2), Noon ET

Despite losing in blowout fashion at Michigan, Wisconsin hung on to a Top 25 spot. The Badgers won't rise quickly, but a victory over Illinois and its susceptible run defense will put Wisconsin back on a winning path.

Prediction: Wisconsin 38, Illinois 13

Buffalo (6-1) at Toledo (3-3), Noon ET

Buffalo has surrendered only nine gains of 30-plus yards—tied for 18th nationally—and Toledo tends to stumble when its explosive offense can't push the ball downfield. As long as Buffalo contains that passing game, it should eke out a tight win.

Prediction: Buffalo 31, Toledo 24

Auburn (4-3) at Ole Miss (5-2), Noon ET

Ole Miss is frustrating. The offense stinks against top competition, and Auburn has a top-30 defense. But will the Rebels' abysmal point-stopping unit allow a slumping Auburn scoring attack to look competent for a weekend? There's a chance, though we won't trust the Tigers on the road.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Auburn 27

Virginia (4-2) at Duke (5-1), 12:30 p.m. ET

Virginia's upset of Miami threw an unanticipated wrench into the Coastal Division, but the loser of this ACC matchup will be close to elimination. Although the Cavaliers deserve credit for that upset, the defense took advantage of a Miami offense that had no functional plan. Duke won't repeat the mistake.

Prediction: Duke 27, Virginia 22