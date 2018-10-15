Vance Joseph: Case Keenum 'Is Our Quarterback' Despite Early Season Struggles

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are sticking with Case Keenum at quarterback despite losing a fourth straight game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Case is our quarterback. He did some good things. It wasn't perfect," Broncos coach Vance Joseph told reporters.

Keenum threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns against an interception but did the vast majority of his work with the Broncos trailing by multiple scores. Denver fans booed Keenum loudly in a frustrating first half and some have started calling for Chad Kelly, a 2017 seventh-round pick who is currently the backup.

After putting together an MVP-caliber season in 2017 with the Vikings, Keenum has struggled to find the same performance level in Denver.

He's thrown for 1,687 yards and seven touchdowns against eight interceptions while also fumbling four times. Sunday's game against the Rams was the first time all season Keenum had a QBR over 50.

"Yeah, I heard it," Keenum told reporters of the boos. "It's not the first time the crowd has been unhappy with what's going on. They should be (upset).

"We have to do better. We keep saying it. We have to do it. Whatever the plays are that we need to make, we need to make them. And I see us doing that going forward."

The Broncos have struggled to fix the quarterback position following the retirement of Peyton Manning. Trevor Siemian, now with the Vikings, started a majority of the games the last two years, and the Broncos wasted a first-round pick on Paxton Lynch.

Joseph now sits at 7-15 as the Broncos coach and is firmly on the hot seat. If Keenum does not show improvement and soon, Joseph's going to need to make a switch out of desperation.