Sergio Ramos Says Harry Kane Has the Ability to Succeed in La Liga

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has picked Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as the primary England player he'd expect to do well in La Liga if he were to ever make the switch.

Spain play hosts to the Three Lions in a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, and when asked who from the opposition could make the grade in La Liga, Ramos suggested the Spurs star, per the Telegraph's Paul Hayward:

Real have been said to hold an interest in the 25-year-old, per The Sun (h/t Sky Sports), so Ramos' wink was perhaps a nod to the speculation, although his answer in full was more analytical:

"You maybe concentrate on the physical in the Premier League, but there is also very important technical players.

"I'll start with Harry Kane. He's a physically fantastic striker, but also technically he surprises you.

"He might surprise a lot of people, but not me.

"He's great technically, but there's also other technical players who are dangerous and I can assure you we've been studying them, watching them on videos."

The England frontman didn't manage to get on the scoreboard when Tottenham twice faced Real in the group stage of last season's UEFA Champions League.

Spurs secured a draw in Madrid before beating Los Blancos at home, although Real had the last laugh in that they went on to win a historic third European crown in succession.

The Premier League has long held a reputation as a robust division focused on physical traits, while La Liga has been portrayed as a hub of the more artistic players in Europe, though those perceptions have changed.

Kane has previously addressed the topic of his potential future in Spain, although the answer he gave in October 2017 will not have Tottenham fans too concerned about a possible departure, per Goal:

He signed a new contract just prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, too—a six-year agreement that's set to keep him in north London until the summer of 2024.

Nothing is guaranteed in football, but Spurs are notoriously tough negotiators, and to get him out of such a long-term agreement would be a mountainous task.

Real could soon be in the market for a striker, however. The club re-signed Mariano Diaz from Lyon this past summer after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but sportswriter Euan McTear said he's just a stopgap:

Karim Benzema turns 31 in December and will likely need replacing in the next couple of years. It's uncommon for top English players to move abroad in today's game, but Kane could bring back the trend.

David Beckham and Michael Owen are two of the more recent British stars to impress in La Liga, and Kane could have what it takes to follow their lead as Ramos lauds his competition ahead of Monday's showdown.