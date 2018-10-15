Laurent Koscielny Retires from France, Says He Was 'Forgotten About'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Laurent Koscielny has announced his decision to retire from international football, saying he was "forgotten about" by France manager Didier Deschamps and his former team-mates.

The centre-back missed out on Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup win after he suffered a serious Achilles injury in May that he is still sidelined with.

Koscielny was asked by Canal+ (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer) if Deschamps had been monitoring his recovery and replied: "He [Deschamps] called me once for my birthday in September. Otherwise, no. Lots of people disappointed me. Not only the coach. It feels like a hit on the back of the head."

The Arsenal defender added:

"France's World Cup victory did me a lot more psychological damage than my injury did me.

"I think that I have given everything I can for France, I am 33, I have done two Euros, one World Cup. France has a great generation of great players now. My injury does not change my decision. For Les Bleus, it is finished.

"When you are in good form, you have lots of friends. When you are injured, after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about."

Koscielny made his France debut in 2011 against the USA, and he went to make 51 appearances.

He featured for Les Bleus at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 and 2016 UEFA European Championships, helping them reach the final in the latter.

Per Goal, Koscielny had announced in a press conference last year that he intended to retire following the World Cup in Russia, though he would naturally have been hoping to attend it before suffering the injury.

Having missed out, the 33-year-old admitted that watching his compatriots lift the trophy was difficult (h/t Get French Football News): "I wanted them to qualify for the next round, and at the same time I wanted them to lose. It is a selfish side. Certain people will say: 'How could he want France to lose?' but that was my feeling in those particular moments."

French football writer Matt Spiro and Fox Sports' James Dodd commended the interview:

With Koscielny's international career now at an end, his focus will be on returning to fitness for Arsenal.

Per Uche Amako of the Express, he'll return to full training with the Gunners in November.

If he returns on schedule, he may be able to help out the team during the busy festive period, when the ability to rotate will be vital to keep players fresh as the fixtures come thick and fast.