Dak Prescott, Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys had their best offensive performance of the season against one of the best defenses in the NFL, which also changed the fantasy outlook for several players on the roster.

Ezekiel Elliott remained the focal point of the offense with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the running back was already one of the top fantasy players in the league. The difference in this one was the improved passing attack and the all-around play of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Here is a breakdown of what you should do with notable fantasy players in the Cowboys offense going forward.

Dak Prescott, Quarterback

Considering he entered the week 25th among quarterback in fantasy points in standard leagues, it's unlikely too many people had Prescott in their lineup for Week 6.

However, he was as good as he has been in years, throwing two touchdown passes with a 107.5 quarterback rating. Still, the biggest difference was his running ability, as he totaled 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The read-option was working perfectly:

Prescott finished with a career-high 11 rushing attempts, which means this could have just been a one-game gimmick that won't work again. On the other hand, teams will always have to account for Elliott on the ground, so there will likely be openings any time the quarterback keeps the ball.

The quarterback was also a fantasy weapon in his first two seasons thanks to his ability to run into the end zone, totaling six rushing scores in each of the last two years.

If he has rediscovered his rushing ability and the coaching staff gives him opportunities to shine, he can once again be a useful option at quarterback.

The third-year player can be added to rosters for QB-needy teams, although you might want to keep him on your bench until he proves this strategy change is real.

Cole Beasley, Receiver

It's been no secret the Cowboys have struggled to find a No. 1 receiver to replace Dez Bryant this season, but Cole Beasley is making the case.

Although he isn't a true outside weapon who is going to win jump balls, he showed he can at least sneak between gaps in a zone and get himself open. He scored two touchdowns Sunday, one of them coming against a nine-man drop:

Beasley finished Sunday's game with nine catches for 101 yards and two scores. He was also targeted 11 times when no one else on the roster saw more than five passes their way.

While the 5'8" player was already the team's leading receiver coming into the game, he is becoming more reliable for Prescott, and that should continue as the year progresses.

He won't score twice every week, but he is worth a roster spot in points-per-reception leagues and should be in lineups in favorable matchups, especially when the bye weeks pick up.

Michael Gallup, Receiver

If you're scouting box scores, Michael Gallup barely registers a second look. The rookie only had six catches coming into the day and only added one more Sunday for 27 yards.

With only two targets, it's not likely the third-round pick makes an impact any time soon.

Still, there is no question Gallup is loaded with talent that will eventually turn into production. His one catch against the Jaguars was a leaping grab over Pro Bowler A.J. Bouye. His other target was almost a touchdown that would've been one of the best catches of the season, but he was ruled out of bounds.

As he gets more comfortable within the offense, Gallup will likely get more opportunities, and it could eventually lead to some big-time performances.

You can add him if you have bench space, but at the very least, monitor the young player on waivers and be ready to snatch him up as soon as his breakout comes.

All ownership figures and fantasy statistics courtesy of Yahoo Sports.