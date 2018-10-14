Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Clinch 2019 World Cup Berth with Win vs. Jamaica

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The United States women's national team defeated Jamaica 6-0 to advance to the final of the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Tobin Heath scored the opening goal one minute, 41 seconds into the match, and the U.S. didn't look back from there. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan also got on the score sheet.

With the victory, the USWNT sealed a place in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Fast Start Ignites USWNT to Throttle Overmatched Opposition



In its three group-stage matches, the United States scored its opening goal in the third, fifth and ninth minutes. Then came Heath's first goal before Jamaica had an opportunity to get settled in after the kickoff.

It's one thing to beat a weaker opponent; it's another to jump on a weaker opponent early en route to a dominant win.

The USWNT isn't taking these matches lightly despite the gulf in class between itself and its opposition and is clearly making it a priority to start quickly out of the gates and remove any hope of an upset.

The longer a match goes scoreless, the more the atmosphere in the stadium can become tense, especially when one team is head and shoulders better than the other.

The fans are anxiously awaiting the opening goal and the players start pressing in order to break the deadlock, which can indirectly make the problem worse. It's a problem that has often dogged the U.S. men's national team in recent years.

The USWNT, however, is firing on all cylinders. Not only is the United States beating everybody in its path, but it's also doing so in decisive fashion.

What's Next?

The USWNT will play Canada in Wednesday's final, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The U.S. last played Canada in November 2017 in a pair of friendlies. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting and the United States prevailed 3-1 in the return fixture.