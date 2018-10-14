Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders Reacts to Taunting Penalty: 'League Has Gotten Soft'

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders was called for a taunting penalty during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams that might have cost his team a touchdown, but he blamed the changing attitude of the NFL.

"To me it feels like the league has gotten soft," Sanders said after the game, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "All I did was point and say, 'I got you.'"

The penalty came at the end of a 43-yard catch that at first appeared to be a touchdown, but he was ruled down at the 1-yard line. The personal foul pushed the team back to the 16-yard line, and the team eventually settled for a field goal.

While the incident came in the first quarter, Sanders took responsibility for what ended up being a 23-20 loss, considering a touchdown on that drive could have been the difference in the game.

We won't know exactly what he said to Rams cornerback Troy Hill, but it did take place directly in front of the official.

The eight-year NFL veteran also said after the game that he has been taunting throughout his career, per Mike Klis of 9News. However, it was only the second time he was called for the penalty, with the first coming in 2016.

As far as the league getting soft, most of the focus so far this season has been on the increase in roughing-the-passer penalties, but unsportsmanlike conducts could be another issue. According to Pro Football Reference, there were nine taunting penalties called in the first five weeks after 18 were called all last season.

In any case, Sanders will have to adjust before he costs his team any more.