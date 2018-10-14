College Football Odds Week 8: Early Lines for Michigan vs. Michigan State, More

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Las Vegas is ready for more college football.

After a chaotic Week 7 that saw a number of highly ranked teams lose to reshape the College Football Playoff picture, OddsShark released a list of early odds for Week 8. There are a number of notable games on the schedule, including an intra-state showdown between Michigan and Michigan State and a critical Pac-12 contest featuring Oregon and Washington State.

The Wolverines are five-point favorites over the Spartans, while the Cougars are two-point favorites over the Ducks. Elsewhere, LSU is seven-point favorites over Mississippi State, and Clemson is 17-point favorites over North Carolina State.

