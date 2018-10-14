College Football Odds Week 8: Early Lines for Michigan vs. Michigan State, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans and Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands prior to the start of the game at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Las Vegas is ready for more college football.

After a chaotic Week 7 that saw a number of highly ranked teams lose to reshape the College Football Playoff picture, OddsShark released a list of early odds for Week 8. There are a number of notable games on the schedule, including an intra-state showdown between Michigan and Michigan State and a critical Pac-12 contest featuring Oregon and Washington State.

The Wolverines are five-point favorites over the Spartans, while the Cougars are two-point favorites over the Ducks. Elsewhere, LSU is seven-point favorites over Mississippi State, and Clemson is 17-point favorites over North Carolina State.

             

