Everton Reportedly Enter the Race to Sign Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

Everton will attempt to capture Divock Origi from Liverpool in January, according to Turkish reports.

The Toffees are reportedly prepared to bolster manager Marco Silva's squad during the winter and have their sights set on the Belgium international.

According to Turkish newspaper Aksam (h/t Sport Witness), Besiktas will attempt to sign Goodison Park striker Cenk Tosun on loan if Silva is successful in his pursuit of Origi.

Origi arrived at Anfield in 2014 from Lille, but the 23-year-old has failed to make an impression under Reds coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Belgian spent last term on loan with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, scoring six goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances, but his performances were not enough to see him climb the ranks at his parent club.

Daniel Sturridge has dramatically recovered his form on Merseyside, giving Klopp the auxiliary striker he needs to cover Roberto Firmino as the No. 9 from the substitutes bench.

According to the Mirror and AMK (h/t Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul), Fenerbahce were interested in taking the player to Istanbul on loan, with Liverpool reportedly planning to extend the striker's contract. The Reds reportedly valued Origi at £26 million in August, but Fener were said to only be prepared to pay £1.8 million for a yearlong loan.

Origi has time and youth on his side, and a switch to Everton would be a wise choice for the player.

Everton are rebuilding their squad from the foundations up, and Silva would be a good coaching fit to develop Origi's talent.

The Belgian has only played nine minutes of Premier League football this term, and he appeared laboured during pre-season.

The Toffees lie 11th in the Premier League at present, having scored only 13 goals in eight games.

However, two convincing league wins on the bounce against Fulham and Leicester City have revitalised the Goodison outfit, and they can attack the January transfer window with confidence if they can further increase their win ratio.

Origi would represent a risk for Everton, especially if Liverpool insist on anything near the previously reported £26 million valuation, but the player could provide fresh impetus for the second half of the campaign.