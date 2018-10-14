Everton Reportedly Enter the Race to Sign Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Divock Origi of Liverpool at Ewood Park on July 19, 2018 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Everton will attempt to capture Divock Origi from Liverpool in January, according to Turkish reports.

The Toffees are reportedly prepared to bolster manager Marco Silva's squad during the winter and have their sights set on the Belgium international.

According to Turkish newspaper Aksam (h/t Sport Witness), Besiktas will attempt to sign Goodison Park striker Cenk Tosun on loan if Silva is successful in his pursuit of Origi.

Origi arrived at Anfield in 2014 from Lille, but the 23-year-old has failed to make an impression under Reds coach Jurgen Klopp.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Divock Origi of Liverpool controls the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2018 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Belgian spent last term on loan with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, scoring six goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances, but his performances were not enough to see him climb the ranks at his parent club.

Daniel Sturridge has dramatically recovered his form on Merseyside, giving Klopp the auxiliary striker he needs to cover Roberto Firmino as the No. 9 from the substitutes bench.

According to the Mirror and AMK (h/t Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul), Fenerbahce were interested in taking the player to Istanbul on loan, with Liverpool reportedly planning to extend the striker's contract. The Reds reportedly valued Origi at £26 million in August, but Fener were said to only be prepared to pay £1.8 million for a yearlong loan.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - MARCH 10: Divock Origi of Wolfsburg reacts during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on March 10, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)
Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Origi has time and youth on his side, and a switch to Everton would be a wise choice for the player.

Everton are rebuilding their squad from the foundations up, and Silva would be a good coaching fit to develop Origi's talent.

The Belgian has only played nine minutes of Premier League football this term, and he appeared laboured during pre-season.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz gave a scathing assessment back in July:

The Toffees lie 11th in the Premier League at present, having scored only 13 goals in eight games.

However, two convincing league wins on the bounce against Fulham and Leicester City have revitalised the Goodison outfit, and they can attack the January transfer window with confidence if they can further increase their win ratio.

Origi would represent a risk for Everton, especially if Liverpool insist on anything near the previously reported £26 million valuation, but the player could provide fresh impetus for the second half of the campaign.

Related

    PSG Monitoring David de Gea's Contract Situation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Monitoring David de Gea's Contract Situation

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal's Koscielny Criticises Deschamps and Retires from France

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal's Koscielny Criticises Deschamps and Retires from France

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Zlatan to Hold Talks with Multiple Clubs, Says Agent Raiola

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zlatan to Hold Talks with Multiple Clubs, Says Agent Raiola

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Germany Are in Crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Germany Are in Crisis

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports