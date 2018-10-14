PSG Reportedly Monitoring David De Gea's Contract Situation at Manchester United

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly monitoring David De Gea's contract situation at Manchester United and are ready to make a move if he fails to agree a new deal with the Red Devils.

According to Jonathan Spencer for MailOnline, De Gea is delaying signing a new deal at the club due to uncertainty over manager Jose Mourinho's position at Old Trafford after a disappointing start to the season.

The Spain international's contract expires in 2019, but United have an option to extend it by another 12 months.

PSG are "closely monitoring his situation" and could try to sign the 27-year-old "if an opportunity arises," per the report.

De Gea has developed into one of Europe's best goalkeepers during his time at Old Trafford. He joined the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and has won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League with the Red Devils.

A rock at the back, he has become one of the club's most important players, and they will be determined to secure his long-term future. He has been offered a five-year deal worth £375,000 a week, per The Sun's Phil Thomas.

However, Manchester United face a "battle to convince" him to stay, as he wants to be competing for the top domestic honours, per James Ducker at the Telegraph.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are well off the pace in the Premier League. They have already lost three league games and are in eighth place in the table, seven points behind the leaders.

Mourinho is incapable of bringing the Premier League title back to Old Trafford, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent:

A move to PSG would virtually guarantee De Gea silverware. The French side have won the Ligue 1 title five times in the last six years. They are also in a strong position to retain their title, already eight points clear of their nearest rivals.

The club already have goalkeepers Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon in the squad. The legendary Italian was signed in the summer from Juventus, but manager Thomas Tuchel wants Areola as his No. 1, per Goal's Peter Staunton.

Buffon will turn 41 in January and is nearing the end of his career, while Areola is not considered to be an elite goalkeeper. De Gea would, therefore, be seen as an upgrade if he were tempted to make the move to France.