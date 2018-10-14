LeVeon Bell on James Conner's Performance Amid Return Rumors: 'Damn James'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell might not be back with the team just yet, but he at least seems to be watching the games.

During Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bell gave props to his replacement, James Conner:

Conner was lighting up the stat sheet at the time, reaching 100 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

Including those two scores, Conner now has seven through his first six games. That's only slightly behind the nine rushing touchdowns Bell had in 2017.

Bell is expected to return to the Steelers during their bye next week, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, which may make this the last game Conner has the backfield all to himself. But considering how well he's played in Bell's absence, he likely isn't going away completely.