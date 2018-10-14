Report: Stephen Curry Avoids Suspension for Stepping on Court During Dead Ball

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 12, 2018 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not be suspended for stepping onto the court during a heated exchange between Quinn Cook and Lance Stephenson during Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Curry and DeMarcus Cousins both avoided a suspension because the league did not view the tiff as an "altercation."

Cook and Stephenson had to be separated when the Warriors guard fouled Stephenson hard. Stephenson took exception to the foul and swung his arms in Cook's direction.

Assistant coach Jarron Collins came over to Curry and Cousins to get them back on the bench. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also addressed the players, likely reminding them of the penalty for stepping on the floor during an altercation.

The NBA could have chosen to suspend Curry and Cousins for violating a rule that prohibits players from stepping onto the court when they are not in the game. The most infamous such suspension came in 2007 when Amar'e Stoudemire and Boris Diaw of the Phoenix Suns were suspended for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Curry would have missed Tuesday's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Cousins will not play in the game as he's still recovering from a torn Achilles. 

