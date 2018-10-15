Premier League Week 9 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Week 9 of the 2018/19 Premier League season promises plenty of excitement and kicks off with Chelsea welcoming Jose Mourinho and Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Red Devils boss has come under pressure after a tough start to the season. The club are already seven points off the top, and Mourinho will face more scrutiny if he fails to get a result against his former team.

Elsewhere, leaders Manchester City host Burnley, Liverpool are at Huddersfield Town, West Ham United face Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium.

Here's a look at the fixtures, complete with score predictions.

Week 9 Fixtures

Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Bournemouth 2-0 Southampton

Cardiff City 0-1 Fulham

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Watford

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Liverpool

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City

Manchester United came close to a fourth Premier League defeat of the season last time out. The Red Devils recovered from going 2-0 down at home to Newcastle United to win 3-2 in an exciting encounter.

Ahead of the match, there had been rumours Mourinho would lose his job regardless of the result against Newcastle, according to David McDonnell at the Mirror. He remains in charge, but a poor result will increase the pressure on his position.

Chelsea are yet to lose in the Premier League this season and will present a stiff test, and they possess an excellent record against Manchester United at home:

Mourinho may have one eye on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus, with United returning to action after the international break with two tough fixtures.

Also undefeated in the league are Liverpool, who take on Huddersfield. The Reds will be expected to win comfortably against a Terriers side yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season.

They may have to make do without a couple of key players. Defender Virgil van Dijk continues to struggle with a rib injury, and he will miss the Netherlands' clash against Belgium in order to focus on his recovery:

Mohamed Salah also returned early from international duty after suffering a muscle problem while playing for Egypt against Swaziland. Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy said he "needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence," per Theo Squires at the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool will definitely be without James Milner, who is out for a month with a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester City, per Chris Bascombe at the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester City begin Week 9 on top of the table courtesy of their superior goal difference. Pep Guardiola's men welcome a Burnley side who are on the up after a tough start to the season.

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last three Premier League outings. The games have featured plenty of shots at both ends of the pitch:

That could suit a Manchester City side who were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool last time out. Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to win it late on with a penalty blazed high over the crossbar.

The Premier League champions could also welcome midfielder Kevin De Bruyne back from injury for the Burnley game:

His return would be a timely boost for Manchester City. His creativity and drive in midfield are a key part of the team's success, and his shooting ability may prove useful against Sean Dyche's side.