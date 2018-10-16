WWE SmackDown 1000: Ranking the Top 7 Greatest Moments in Show History

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Since 1999, SmackDown has been a staple of WWE programming and has acted at times as an alternative to Raw. Although the company has never truly treated the show as an equal to Raw, the long list of memorable moments it has produced would argue otherwise.

Additionally, SmackDown has helped carve out the careers of several Superstars and even in recent years has given fans a reason to remain tuned in to the weekly programming. Raw may be WWE's flagship show, but the different feel SmackDown provides has always been a breath of fresh air.

Tonight, the blue brand is set to celebrate 1,000 episodes and WWE will be going all out for the occasion by bringing back names from the past. Stars such The Undertaker, Edge, Batista, Rey Mysterio, who each played a part in making SmackDown what it is today, will be in attendance for the event, among others.

Before the milestone show, it's only appropriate we look back at the many moments that have defined SmackDown in its two decade-long run. The blue brand will continue to raise the bar and produce memories for fans that will last a lifetime, but it will be tough for these seven moments in particular to be topped.