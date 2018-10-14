Amari Cooper Trade Rumors: Raiders Discussing Potentially Dealing WR

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders may not be done trading away star players.

According to a report from Jay Glazer on Fox NFL Sunday, the team is actively shopping both wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph.

Were the Raiders to trade either player, or both, it would represent a full fire sale after they also dealt superstar edge-rusher Khalil Mack earlier this season.

