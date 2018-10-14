Portugal Cruise Past Scotland 3-1 Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Portugal eased to a comfortable 3-1 friendly win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Sunday thanks to goals from Helder Costa, Eder and Jeffrey Bruma.

Scotland started the game brightly but struggled to create much in the way of goalscoring chances. Portugal made them pay just before half-time, as Costa poked home Kevin Rodriguez's cross for a debut goal.

Scott McKenna wasted a glorious chance to equalise early in the second half, when his diving header flew just wide of the post of goalkeeper Beto.

Portugal doubled their lead on 74 minutes. Substitute Renato Sanches flighted a free-kick into the penalty area, and Eder headed powerfully past Craig Gordon.

Bruma compounded Scotland's misery with a fine goal with six minutes of normal time remaining. He cut inside from the left, went past Graeme Shinnie and then powered the ball into the top corner.

Steven Naismith managed to pull one back for the hosts in stoppage time, but it was only a consolation for the Scots, who were well-beaten.

Helder Costa's Performance Proves Portugal Must Find Role for Him



Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Portugal manager Fernando Santos made 10 changes to his team, offering his squad players a chance to impress against the Scots.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Costa took full advantage on his international debut. The 24-year-old got in front of Andy Robertson to poke home Rodriguez's cross in the 43rd minute.

Portugal football writer Tom Kundert was impressed with Costa's timing:

He almost added a second after the break with a strong run down the right flank that ended with McKenna poking the ball into the side netting as he tried to clear the danger.

His performance is a big positive and shows he can play a useful role for Santos, who has has had to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal's last four matches. The Juventus forward is a major source of goals, but the team need alternative attacking options.

Costa has enjoyed a fine start to the season with Wolves, who are in seventh place in the Premier League table on their return to the English top flight. The winger has been a regular for coach Nuno Santo's men and appears to be ready to make an impact at the international level.

Struggling Scotland Going Nowhere Under McLeish

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland manager Alex McLeish was not a popular choice to replace Gordon Strachan, and the team appear to be going nowhere in the Scot's second reign as national team boss.

Sunday's defeat was his sixth in eight games and will be all the more disappointing since it came against a second-string Portugal team.

Supporters made their discontent known by staying away from the matchup in droves. The empty seats at Hampden Park were telling:

Scotland were looking to respond with a victory following their 2-1 defeat to Israel on Thursday, and while they started brightly, they failed to trouble the Portugal defence.

Portugal rarely got out of second gear but still had the quality to raise their game when required and beat the Scotland defence three times. Though Naismith managed to find the back of the net deep into stoppage time, it was too little, too late.

Football writer Colin Millar was critical of the decision to appoint McLeish:

Scotland have problems at both ends of the pitch. They lack an attacking threat but are also weak defensively. They have shown no signs of improvements since McLeish took the reins in February, and something needs to change if they are to progress.

What's Next?

Scotland return to UEFA Nations League action on Nov. 17 away at Albania. Portugal head to Italy for a Nations League clash at the San Siro on the same day.