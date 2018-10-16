Belgium vs. Netherlands: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Belgium and the Netherlands will resume their historic rivalry on Tuesday, when the two neighbours go head-to-head in an international friendly in Brussels.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins over sides ranked inside the top 15 of the FIFA rankings, with Belgium beating Switzerland and the Netherlands winning against Germany.

Oddschecker has the Red Devils as 4-7 favourites, while Oranje sport odds of 5-1. A draw comes in at 11-4.

Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET). Live-stream options will be available via the Sky Go Extra app (for UK viewers) and ESPN+ (for U.S. viewers).

The Low Countries Derby

This derby dates back to 1905 and ranks as one of the most frequently contested international matches in the world, with 125 official meetings so far.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

The Netherlands have historically had the upper hand with 55 wins―compared to Belgium's 41―but the Red Devils have been the better side of late. They have yet to lose to their neighbours this century and last tasted defeat in 1997.

Some of the Red Devils opened up on the rivalry in a recent interview:

For decades, Belgium were the underdogs in this rivalry, but the fortunes of both nations have reversed of late. The Red Devils are now ranked No. 1 in the world and made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while the Netherlands have failed to qualify for the last two major international tournaments.

Belgium's form under manager Roberto Martinez has been sensational:

The Netherlands have struggled during that span but will take confidence from their 3-0 win over 2014 world champions Germany. Die Mannschaft have also struggled and were far from their best, but Oranje's performance was impressive, nonetheless.

The Dutch have a talented generation of players who have taken their first steps with the national team, headlined by the Ajax duo of Matthijs de Light and Frenkie de Jong.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes the former and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk could form a special partnership for years to come:

Van Dijk won't feature due to injury, however, per the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle.

The Dutch will be tested by one of the world's best attacking international teams, as the Belgians have continued to score freely even without Kevin De Bruyne. Romelu Lukaku always seems to step it up in the national-team shirt and Eden Hazard is in the form of his life.

Belgium have the edge in experience and should win the midfield battle at home, and that could prove the difference here. Five of the last seven derbies have ended in draws, however, and a similar outcome would not be a surprise.

Prediction: Belgium 1-1 Netherlands