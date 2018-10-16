France vs. Germany: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

World champions France will be hoping to pour more misery on a struggling Germany side when the two nations clash on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League at the Stade de France, Paris.

Die Mannschaft sit bottom of Group A1 with just a single point from two games played. Joachim Low's side were beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands on Saturday and are on a poor run of form with six defeats in their last 10 games.

France warmed up for the game with a 2-2 friendly draw against Iceland. Les Bleus staged a late comeback to rescue a draw thanks to an Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson own goal and a Kylian Mbappe strike.

Didier Deschamps' side have now gone 13 games without defeat and are favourites to extend that run and take all three points.

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds

France: 13-20

Germany: 15-4

Draw: 3-1

Odds according to OddsShark

Preview

Germany are in need of a result against France, as another defeat would leave them on the brink of relegation to League B.

However, the team are struggling in all areas of the pitch. In attack they have gone three games without a goal for the first time ever:

Low has been at a loss to explain why they are misfiring in front of goal, per Reuters (h/t ESPN).

"It's difficult to answer why we are struggling for goals," he said. "We're creating chances, but simply aren't putting them away, which would have been very important for our confidence. The fact is, we had so many chances in the last two games but couldn't score. That's really bad."

Thomas Muller, Timo Werner both wasted good opportunities against the Netherlands, while Mark Uth endured a tough debut and made no impact on the game. Leroy Sane was also guilty of spurning chances after coming off the bench to replace Muller.

Defence has also been a problem with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer culpable for Virgil van Dijk's opening goal after failing to deal with Memphis Depay's corner

Freelance football writer Lars Pollman called for a change at the back:

Bayern Munich defenders Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng have also looked vulnerable, and there's a sense Low needs to look to the younger players in his squad if he is to get his team back on the right path.

Low will have to make at least one change, as Boateng has been ruled out with a calf injury, per Goal's Matt Dorman. Niklas Sule looks the most likely option to come into the team.

The German defence will need to be at its best to keep out an in-form Mbappe who has 12 goals already this season for club and country.

The 19-year-old has been enjoying himself in training ahead of the game:

France can also look to Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud for goals in a star-studded squad that also includes the likes of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Dimitri Payet.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Munich in September. Given Germany's struggles a repeat looks unlikely with France having the attacking power to take advantage and clinch victory on home soil.